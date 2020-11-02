Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Bank Of America (NYSE:BAC)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Bank Of America (NYSE:BAC) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $34.38 and $34.58 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Bank Of America may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Bank Of America (NYSE:BAC) has potential upside of 0.6% based on a current price of $34.60 and analysts' consensus price target of $34.80. The stock should discover initial support at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $34.30 and subsequent support at its 200-day MA of $30.60.

Bank Of America share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $35.72 and a 52-week low of $26.21 and closed yesterday at 32% above that low price at $34.60 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.2%.

Bank of America Corporation accepts deposits and offers banking, investing, asset management, and other financial and risk-management products and services. The Company has a mortgage lending subsidiary, and an investment banking and securities brokerage subsidiary.

