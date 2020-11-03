Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Banco Latinoam-E (NYSE:BLX)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Banco Latinoam-E (NYSE:BLX) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $16.45 and $17.21 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Banco Latinoam-E may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Banco Latinoam-E has overhead space with shares priced $16.94, or 36.1% below the average consensus analyst price target of $26.50. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $20.42 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $20.46.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. is a specialized multinational bank established to finance the foreign trade of the countries in the Latin American and Caribbean region. The Bank focuses on short-term trade-related loans to borrowers who then loan the funds to various businesses and government institutions involved in foreign trade.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Banco Latinoam-E have traded between a low of $16.72 and a high of $22.95 and closed yesterday at $16.94, which is 1% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.25% lower and 1.33% lower over the past week, respectively.

