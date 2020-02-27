Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $74.98 and $76.12 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Ball Corp may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL) defies analysts with a current price ($75.67) 41.1% above its average consensus price target of $44.55. The stock should find initial support at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $70.39 and further support at its 200-day MA of $70.23.

Ball Corporation provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. The Company also supplies aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. Ball serves customers worldwide.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Ball Corp have traded between a low of $53.72 and a high of $82.82 and closed yesterday at $75.67, which is 41% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.27% higher and 1.02% higher over the past week, respectively.

