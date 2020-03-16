Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Babcock & Wilcox (NYSE:BW)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Babcock & Wilcox (NYSE:BW) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $1.50 and $1.85 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Babcock & Wilcox may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Based on a current price of $1.65, Babcock & Wilcox is currently 3.0% above its average consensus analyst price target of $1.60. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $2.65 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $4.20.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. provides energy products and services. The Company offers products including nuclear, fossil, renewable resources, and environmental solutions. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises operates worldwide.

Over the past year, Babcock & Wilcox has traded in a range of $0.02 to $5.45 and closed yesterday at $1.65, 8,388% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 2.02% higher and 2.35% lower over the past week, respectively.

