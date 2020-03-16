Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $42.62 and $45.23 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Avista Corp may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

In the past 52 weeks, Avista Corp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $40.08 and a high of $52.80 and closed yesterday at $45.00, 12% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 200-day MA has risen 0.3%.

Avista Corporation operates as an energy company. The Company generates, transmits, and distributes electric and natural gas. Avista serves business and residential customers in the United States.

Potential upside of 3.3% exists for Avista Corp, based on a current level of $45.00 and analysts' average consensus price target of $46.50. Avista Corp shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $47.21 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $49.55.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Avista Corp. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Avista Corp in search of a potential trend change.