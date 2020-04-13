Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $5.48 and $6.00 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Avid Technology may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Over the past year, Avid Technology has traded in a range of $5.36 to $10.79 and closed yesterday at $5.70, 6% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 3.1% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.6%.

Avid Technology, Inc. develops, markets, sells, and supports a variety of software and systems for creating and manipulating digital media content. The Company develops and sells digital editing systems and newsroom computer systems, as well as digital audio systems. Avid's products are used worldwide in production and post-production film, video, and television facilities.

Avid Technology has overhead space with shares priced $5.70, or 12.3% below the average consensus analyst price target of $6.50. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $7.34 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $7.68.

