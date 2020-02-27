Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $122.29 and $124.06 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Avery Dennison may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Avery Dennison have traded between a low of $99.00 and a high of $141.09 and closed yesterday at $119.84, which is 21% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.21% higher and 0.3% lower over the past week, respectively.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) is currently priced 1.8% above its average consensus analyst price target of $117.62. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $120.29 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $132.17.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces pressure-sensitive materials and a variety of tickets, tags, labels, and other converted products. The Company's pressure sensitive products are used in labeling, decorating, and specialty applications. Avery Dennison's non-pressure sensitive products include tickets, tags, RFID inlays, and services for retailers, apparel manufacturers, and brand owners.

