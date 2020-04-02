Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $131.86 and $133.08 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Avery Dennison may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) is currently priced 12.0% above its average consensus analyst price target of $117.62. The stock should discover initial support at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $130.66 and subsequent support at its 200-day MA of $118.30.

Over the past year, Avery Dennison has traded in a range of $96.40 to $137.24 and closed yesterday at $133.72, 39% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces pressure-sensitive materials and a variety of tickets, tags, labels, and other converted products. The Company's pressure sensitive products are used in labeling, decorating, and specialty applications. Avery Dennison's non-pressure sensitive products include tickets, tags, RFID inlays, and services for retailers, apparel manufacturers, and brand owners.

