Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $1,036.76 and $1,045.27 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Autozone Inc may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Autozone Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $1274.41 and a 52-week low of $886.95 and closed yesterday at 14% above that low price at $1014.06 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.1%.

Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) is currently priced 24.7% above its average consensus analyst price target of $763.58. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $1118.54 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $1128.94.

AutoZone, Inc. is a specialty retailer of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The Company offers an extensive product line for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Autozone operates in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico.

