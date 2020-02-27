Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $187.66 and $192.54 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Autodesk Inc may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Autodesk Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $211.58 and a 52-week low of $129.70 and closed yesterday at 46% above that low price at $189.34 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.4%.

Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) is currently priced 22.3% above its average consensus analyst price target of $147.05. The stock should hit resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $194.10, as well as support at its 200-day MA of $167.30.

Autodesk, Inc. supplies PC software and multimedia tools. The Company's two-dimensional and three-dimensional products are used across industries and in the home for architectural design, mechanical design, geographic information systems and mapping, and visualization applications. Autodesk's software products are sold worldwide through a network of dealers and distributors.

