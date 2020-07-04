Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Atlas Air Worldw (NASDAQ:AAWW)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Atlas Air Worldw (NASDAQ:AAWW) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $20.79 and $22.25 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Atlas Air Worldw may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Atlas Air Worldw share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $51.99 and a 52-week low of $14.97 and closed yesterday at 47% above that low price at $21.97 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.54% lower and 1.47% lower over the past week, respectively.

Atlas Air Worldw has overhead space with shares priced $21.97, or 72.1% below the average consensus analyst price target of $78.75. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $24.39 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $28.30.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides aircraft, crew, commercial and military charter, maintenance, and insurance freighter aircraft to major airlines around the world.

