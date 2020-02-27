Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Assurant Inc (NYSE:AIZ)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Assurant Inc (NYSE:AIZ) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $134.28 and $135.43 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Assurant Inc may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Assurant Inc (NYSE:AIZ) is currently priced 18.9% above its average consensus analyst price target of $107.50. The stock should hit resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $133.28, as well as support at its 200-day MA of $122.04.

Over the past year, Assurant Inc has traded in a range of $91.84 to $142.61 and closed yesterday at $132.51, 44% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.5% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.2%.

Assurant, Inc. is a global provider of risk management solutions. The Company offers protections for mobile devices and vehicles. Assurant Inc. also offers pre-funded funeral insurance, renters insurance, lender-placed homeowners insurance, mortgage valuation and field services.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Assurant Inc and will alert subscribers who have AIZ in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.