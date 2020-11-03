Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for On Assignment (NYSE:ASGN)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in On Assignment (NYSE:ASGN) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $39.24 and $41.33 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of On Assignment may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of On Assignment have traded between a low of $40.08 and a high of $72.66 and closed yesterday at $41.22, which is 3% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.36% lower and 2.66% lower over the past week, respectively.

On Assignment has overhead space with shares priced $41.22, or 54.6% below the average consensus analyst price target of $90.75. On Assignment shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $62.50 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $64.09.

ASGN Incorporated provides talent management and consultancy solutions. The Company offers IT and professional services in the digital, healthcare technology, engineering, life sciences, and government sectors. ASGN serves customers in the United States.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for On Assignment and will alert subscribers who have ASGN in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.