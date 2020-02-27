Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Arthur J Gallagh (NYSE:AJG)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Arthur J Gallagh (NYSE:AJG) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $104.33 and $105.53 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Arthur J Gallagh may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and its subsidiaries provide insurance brokerage, risk management, employee benefit, and other related services to clients in the United States and abroad. The Company's principal activity is the negotiation and placement of insurance for its clients. Gallagher also specializes in furnishing risk management services.

Based on a current price of $103.84, Arthur J Gallagh is currently 28.8% above its average consensus analyst price target of $73.90. The stock should discover initial support at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $99.48 and subsequent support at its 200-day MA of $91.78.

Over the past year, Arthur J Gallagh has traded in a range of $76.65 to $109.46 and closed yesterday at $103.84, 35% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.4% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.7%.

