Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $223.64 and $227.38 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Arista Networks may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Arista Networks has overhead space with shares priced $224.95, or 19.1% below the average consensus analyst price target of $277.92. Arista Networks shares should encounter resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $239.04 and support at the 50-day MA of $206.65.

In the past 52 weeks, Arista Networks share prices have been bracketed by a low of $173.31 and a high of $331.27 and closed yesterday at $224.95, 30% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 1.0% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.6%.

Arista Networks Inc. provides cloud networking solutions for data-centers and computer environments. The Company offers ethernet switches, pass-through cards, transceivers, and enhanced operating systems. Arista Networks also provides host adapter solutions and networking services. Arista Networks markets its products worldwide.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Arista Networks and will alert subscribers who have ANET in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.