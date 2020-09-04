Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $5.41 and $5.77 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Ardelyx Inc may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Ardelyx Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $8.81 and a 52-week low of $2.11 and closed yesterday at 171% above that low price at $5.71 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.4% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.9%.

Ardelyx, Inc. develops minimally absorbed small molecule drugs. The Company offers pharmaceuticals to correct mineral metabolism imbalance and metabolic disorders by modulating the function of specific transporters, channels, and receptors located on the epithelia of the gastrointestinal tract.

Potential upside of 157.7% exists for Ardelyx Inc, based on a current level of $5.71 and analysts' average consensus price target of $14.71. Ardelyx Inc shares should encounter resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $6.57 and support at its 200-day MA of $5.11.

