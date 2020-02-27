Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Archer-Daniels (NYSE:ADM)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Archer-Daniels (NYSE:ADM) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $40.56 and $41.01 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Archer-Daniels may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, and merchandises agricultural commodities and products. The Company processes oilseeds, corn, milo, oats, barley, peanuts, and wheat. Archer-Daniels-Midland also processes produce products which have primarily two end uses including food or feed ingredients.

Over the past year, Archer-Daniels has traded in a range of $36.45 to $47.20 and closed yesterday at $39.87, 9% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.4%.

Archer-Daniels has overhead space with shares priced $39.87, or 17.4% below the average consensus analyst price target of $48.25. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $41.68 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $44.94.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Archer-Daniels and will alert subscribers who have ADM in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.