Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Applied Material (NASDAQ:AMAT)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Applied Material (NASDAQ:AMAT) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $59.31 and $60.62 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Applied Material may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Applied Materials, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, and services semiconductor wafer fabrication equipment and related spare parts for the worldwide semiconductor industry. The Company's customers include semiconductor wafer and integrated circuit manufacturers, flat panel liquid crystal displays, solar photovoltaic cells and modules and other electronic devices manufacturers.

Applied Material share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $69.44 and a 52-week low of $36.80 and closed yesterday at 62% above that low price at $59.53 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.5% while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

Applied Material (NASDAQ:AMAT) has potential upside of 18.1% based on a current price of $59.53 and analysts' consensus price target of $70.28. Applied Material shares should encounter resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $62.09 and support at its 200-day MA of $52.35.

