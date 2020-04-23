Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $272.43 and $274.88 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Apple Inc may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) is currently priced 28.4% above its average consensus analyst price target of $196.06. Apple Inc shares should encounter resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $275.88 and support at its 200-day MA of $255.51.

Over the past year, Apple Inc has traded in a range of $170.27 to $327.85 and closed yesterday at $274.00, 61% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.1% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.4%.

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets personal computers and related personal computing and mobile communication devices along with a variety of related software, services, peripherals, and networking solutions. Apple sells its products worldwide through its online stores, its retail stores, its direct sales force, third-party wholesalers, and resellers.

