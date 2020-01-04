Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Apache Corp (NYSE:APA)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Apache Corp (NYSE:APA) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $4.26 and $4.53 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Apache Corp may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Apache Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $38.12 and a 52-week low of $3.80 and closed yesterday at 10% above that low price at $4.18 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 7.9%.

Apache Corporation is an independent energy company. The Company explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Apache operates worldwide.

There is potential upside of 998.6% for shares of Apache Corp based on a current price of $4.18 and an average consensus analyst price target of $45.92. Apache Corp shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $20.20 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $23.27.

