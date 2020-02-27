Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $268.70 and $274.03 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Anthem Inc may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Anthem Inc have traded between a low of $228.48 and a high of $317.99 and closed yesterday at $269.56, which is 18% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.2%.

Anthem Inc. operates as a health benefits company. The Company provides health, dental and vision, and pharmacy benefits, as well as life insurance, and life and disability insurance benefits. Anthem offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care plans to large and small employer, individual, medicaid, and medicare markets.

There is potential upside of 2.3% for shares of Anthem Inc based on a current price of $269.56 and an average consensus analyst price target of $275.67. Anthem Inc shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $278.27 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $292.79.

