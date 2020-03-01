Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $302.67 and $302.67 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Anthem Inc may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

In the past 52 weeks, Anthem Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $228.48 and a high of $317.99 and closed yesterday at $300.87, 32% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 1.1% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

Based on a current price of $300.87, Anthem Inc is currently 8.4% above its average consensus analyst price target of $275.67. The stock should find initial support at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $285.48 and further support at its 200-day MA of $274.95.

Anthem Inc. operates as a health benefits company. The Company provides health, dental and vision, and pharmacy benefits, as well as life insurance, and life and disability insurance benefits. Anthem offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care plans to large and small employer, individual, medicaid, and medicare markets.

