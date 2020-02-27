Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $267.53 and $273.90 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Ansys Inc may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS) is currently priced 39.6% above its average consensus analyst price target of $157.00. The stock should hit resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $270.90, as well as support at its 200-day MA of $227.94.

ANSYS, Inc. develops, markets, and supports software solutions for design analysis and optimization. The Company's software accelerates product time to market, reduces production costs, improves engineering processes, and optimizes product quality and safety for a variety of manufactured products. ANSYS product family features open, flexible architecture for easy integration.

In the past 52 weeks, Ansys Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $173.19 and a high of $299.06 and closed yesterday at $260.00, 50% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.5% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.3%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Ansys Inc. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Ansys Inc in search of a potential trend change.