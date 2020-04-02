Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Anixter Intl Inc (NYSE:AXE)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Anixter Intl Inc (NYSE:AXE) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $97.89 and $98.46 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Anixter Intl Inc may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Anixter International Inc. is a global distributor of network and security, electrical and electronic, and utility power solutions. The Company helps to build, connect, protect, and power valuable assets and critical infrastructures, from enterprise networks to industrial MRO supply to video surveillance applications to electric power distribution.

In the past 52 weeks, Anixter Intl Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $52.94 and a high of $99.39 and closed yesterday at $98.32, 86% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.8% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.8%.

Anixter Intl Inc (NYSE:AXE) defies analysts with a current price ($98.32) 17.1% above its average consensus price target of $81.50. The stock should discover initial support at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $92.61 and subsequent support at its 200-day MA of $70.86.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Anixter Intl Inc and will alert subscribers who have AXE in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.