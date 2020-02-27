Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Amphenol Corp-A (NYSE:APH)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Amphenol Corp-A (NYSE:APH) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $96.21 and $97.65 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Amphenol Corp-A may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

There is potential upside of 1.3% for shares of Amphenol Corp-A based on a current price of $95.67 and an average consensus analyst price target of $96.92. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $97.75 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $105.24.

Amphenol Corp-A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $110.24 and a 52-week low of $83.78 and closed yesterday at 14% above that low price at $95.67 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.6%.

Amphenol Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and coaxial and flat-ribbon cable. The Company's products are used in a variety of industries, including telephone, wireless, and data communications systems, cable television systems, and commercial and military aerospace electronics.

