Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Amphastar Pharma (NASDAQ:AMPH)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Amphastar Pharma (NASDAQ:AMPH) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $19.00 and $19.25 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Amphastar Pharma may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops and manufactures generic, proprietary injectable, and inhaleable pharmaceutical products.

There is potential upside of 20.0% for shares of Amphastar Pharma based on a current price of $19.16 and an average consensus analyst price target of $23.00. The stock should hit resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $20.23, as well as support at its 50-day MA of $19.05.

In the past 52 weeks, Amphastar Pharma share prices have been bracketed by a low of $16.71 and a high of $25.43 and closed yesterday at $19.16, 15% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.4% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.2%.

