Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $216.32 and $218.34 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Amgen Inc may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Amgen Inc. is an independent biotechnology medicines company that discovers, develops, manufactures and markets medicines for grievous illnesses. The Company focuses solely on human therapeutics and concentrates on innovating novel medicines based on advances in cellular and molecular biology.

Amgen Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $244.99 and a 52-week low of $166.30 and closed yesterday at 30% above that low price at $217.00 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) is currently priced 9.4% above its average consensus analyst price target of $196.70. The stock should find resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $235.23, as well as support at its 200-day MA of $201.59.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Amgen Inc and will alert subscribers who have AMGN in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.