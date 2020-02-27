Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Ametek Inc (NYSE:AME)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Ametek Inc (NYSE:AME) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $91.78 and $93.37 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Ametek Inc may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Ametek Inc (NYSE:AME) is currently priced 9.3% above its average consensus analyst price target of $83.00. Ametek Inc shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $92.04 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $99.52.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Ametek Inc have traded between a low of $77.91 and a high of $102.31 and closed yesterday at $91.49, which is 17% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.4% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

AMETEK, Inc. is a global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. The Company manufactures advanced instruments for process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets and is a supplier of electrical interconnects, specialty metals, technical motors and systems, and floor care and specialty motors.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Ametek Inc and will alert subscribers who have AME in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.