Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Amerisourceberge (NYSE:ABC)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Amerisourceberge (NYSE:ABC) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $93.24 and $95.01 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Amerisourceberge may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Amerisourceberge (NYSE:ABC) has potential upside of 11.0% based on a current price of $93.71 and analysts' consensus price target of $104.06. The stock should discover initial support at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $89.10 and subsequent support at its 200-day MA of $86.05.

Amerisourceberge share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $97.50 and a 52-week low of $70.55 and closed yesterday at 33% above that low price at $93.71 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.5% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.3%.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation provides pharmaceutical services. The Company offers brand generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers. AmerisourceBergen distributes its products internationally.

