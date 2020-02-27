Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Ameriprise Finan (NYSE:AMP)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Ameriprise Finan (NYSE:AMP) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $156.39 and $159.16 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Ameriprise Finan may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. is a financial planning and services firm. The Company provides financial planning, products and services that are designed to be utilized as solutions for its clients' cash and liquidity, asset accumulation, income, protection, and estate and wealth transfer needs.

Ameriprise Finan has overhead space with shares priced $156.00, or 4.6% below the average consensus analyst price target of $163.55. The stock should find resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $169.80, as well as support at its 200-day MA of $151.74.

Over the past year, Ameriprise Finan has traded in a range of $121.57 to $180.85 and closed yesterday at $156.00, 28% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.2%.

