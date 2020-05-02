Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $46.65 and $47.23 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Altria Group Inc may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

In the past 52 weeks, Altria Group Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $39.30 and a high of $57.88 and closed yesterday at $46.60, 19% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

Potential upside of 50.4% exists for Altria Group Inc, based on a current level of $46.60 and analysts' average consensus price target of $70.07. Altria Group Inc shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $48.13 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $50.03.

Altria Group, Inc. is a holding company. The Company, through subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes and other tobacco products, including cigars and pipe tobacco. Altria holds an interest in a brewery company.

