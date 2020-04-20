Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Alteryx Inc (:AYX)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Alteryx Inc (:AYX) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $117.56 and $122.37 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Alteryx Inc may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Alteryx Inc has overhead space with shares priced $121.32, or 13.2% below the average consensus analyst price target of $139.75. The stock should find initial support at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $117.65 and further support at its 200-day MA of $115.61.

In the past 52 weeks, Alteryx Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $75.17 and a high of $160.11 and closed yesterday at $121.32, 61% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.9%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Alteryx Inc and will alert subscribers who have AYX in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.