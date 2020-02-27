Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Alphabet Inc-A (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Alphabet Inc-A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $1,389.29 and $1,412.37 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Alphabet Inc-A may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Alphabet Inc-A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $1530.74 and a 52-week low of $1027.03 and closed yesterday at 35% above that low price at $1384.22 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.27% higher and 0.22% higher over the past week, respectively.

Alphabet Inc-A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is currently priced 10.0% above its average consensus analyst price target of $1246.32. The stock should find resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $1429.93, as well as support at its 200-day MA of $1256.71.

Alphabet Inc. operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides web-based search, advertisements, maps, software applications, mobile operating systems, consumer content, enterprise solutions, commerce, and hardware products.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Alphabet Inc-A. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Alphabet Inc-A in search of a potential trend change.