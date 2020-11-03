Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Ally Financial I (NYSE:ALLY)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Ally Financial I (NYSE:ALLY) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $21.16 and $22.54 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Ally Financial I may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Ally Financial I has overhead space with shares priced $22.41, or 33.9% below the average consensus analyst price target of $33.89. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $29.70 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $31.02.

Ally Financial I share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $35.42 and a 52-week low of $20.65 and closed yesterday at 9% above that low price at $22.41 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.6%.

Ally Financial Inc. operates as a financial holding company. The Company offers automotive financial services. Ally Financial serves clients in the United States.

