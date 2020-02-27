Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $117.61 and $118.67 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Allstate Corp may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) is currently priced 9.7% above its average consensus analyst price target of $104.53. The stock should hit resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $116.93, as well as support at its 200-day MA of $107.68.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property-liability insurance as well as other types of insurance in the United States and Canada. The Company primarily sells private passenger automobile and homeowners insurance through independent and specialized brokers. Allstate also sells life insurance, annuity, and group pension products through agents.

Allstate Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $125.92 and a 52-week low of $92.24 and closed yesterday at 25% above that low price at $115.73 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.4% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.3%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Allstate Corp and will alert subscribers who have ALL in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.