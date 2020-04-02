Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Allegion Plc (NYSE:ALLE)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Allegion Plc (NYSE:ALLE) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $129.94 and $130.45 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Allegion Plc may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Over the past year, Allegion Plc has traded in a range of $83.03 to $131.71 and closed yesterday at $132.18, 59% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.51% higher and 0.57% higher over the past week, respectively.

Allegion Plc (NYSE:ALLE) defies analysts with a current price ($132.18) 30.5% above its average consensus price target of $91.90. The stock should find initial support at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $124.36 and further support at its 200-day MA of $108.90.

Allegion PLC provides security products and solutions. The Company offers mechanical and electronic security products, services, and systems to keep people and places safe. Allegion serves commercial, institutional, and residential customers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

