Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $254.82 and $256.93 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Align Technology may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Align Technology, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets the invisalign system, a method for treating the misalignment of teeth. The Company offers a system that corrects the misalignment using a series of clear and removable appliances that move teeth to a desired final position. Align Technology serves customers worldwide.

In the past 52 weeks, Align Technology share prices have been bracketed by a low of $169.84 and a high of $333.17 and closed yesterday at $256.31, 51% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.3%.

There is potential upside of 16.2% for shares of Align Technology based on a current price of $256.31 and an average consensus analyst price target of $297.77. Align Technology shares should encounter resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $275.10 and support at its 200-day MA of $252.98.

