Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $231.03 and $236.31 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Align Technology may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Align Technology, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets the invisalign system, a method for treating the misalignment of teeth. The Company offers a system that corrects the misalignment using a series of clear and removable appliances that move teeth to a desired final position. Align Technology serves customers worldwide.

There is potential upside of 32.3% for shares of Align Technology based on a current price of $225.01 and an average consensus analyst price target of $297.77. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $248.79 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $270.61.

Align Technology share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $333.17 and a 52-week low of $169.84 and closed yesterday at 32% above that low price at $225.01 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.9%.

