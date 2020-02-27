Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Akamai Technolog (NASDAQ:AKAM)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Akamai Technolog (NASDAQ:AKAM) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $94.12 and $95.58 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Akamai Technolog may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Akamai Technolog (NASDAQ:AKAM) defies analysts with a current price ($92.54) 12.0% above its average consensus price target of $81.44. The stock should hit resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $92.80, as well as support at its 200-day MA of $87.07.

Akamai Technolog share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $103.34 and a 52-week low of $67.28 and closed yesterday at 38% above that low price at $92.54 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.7%.

Akamai Technologies, Inc. provides services for accelerating and improving the delivery of content and applications over the internet, ranging from live and on-demand streaming video capabilities to conventional content on websites, to tools that help people transact business and reach out to new and existing customers.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Akamai Technolog and will alert subscribers who have AKAM in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.