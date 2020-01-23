Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Aimmune Therapeu (NASDAQ:AIMT)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Aimmune Therapeu (NASDAQ:AIMT) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $33.14 and $34.89 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Aimmune Therapeu may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Over the past year, Aimmune Therapeu has traded in a range of $16.95 to $37.00 and closed yesterday at $33.16, 96% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.6% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.5%.

Aimmune Therapeu (NASDAQ:AIMT) has potential upside of 82.3% based on a current price of $33.16 and analysts' consensus price target of $60.44. The stock should find initial support at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $30.89 and further support at its 200-day MA of $23.76.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on developing treatments to protect children with food allergies from accidental exposure. Aimmune Therapeutics serves customers in the United States.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Aimmune Therapeu on September 11th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $24.73. Since that recommendation, shares of Aimmune Therapeu have risen 33.8%. We continue to monitor AIMT for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.