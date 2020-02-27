Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Agilent Tech Inc (NYSE:A)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Agilent Tech Inc (NYSE:A) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $78.27 and $80.21 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Agilent Tech Inc may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Agilent Technologies, Inc. provides core bio-analytical and electronic measurement solutions to the communications, electronics, life sciences, and chemical analysis industries. The Company's operations include electronic measurement, bio-analytical measurement, semiconductor, and board testing.

Agilent Tech Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $90.64 and a 52-week low of $65.35 and closed yesterday at 20% above that low price at $78.11 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.3%.

Based on a current price of $78.11, Agilent Tech Inc is currently 3.1% above its average consensus analyst price target of $75.65. The stock should hit resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $85.36, as well as support at its 200-day MA of $76.47.

