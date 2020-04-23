Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Agilent Tech Inc (NYSE:A)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Agilent Tech Inc (NYSE:A) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $73.78 and $75.00 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Agilent Tech Inc may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Agilent Tech Inc (NYSE:A) has potential upside of 0.6% based on a current price of $75.17 and analysts' consensus price target of $75.65. Agilent Tech Inc shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $75.54 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $76.95.

Agilent Technologies, Inc. provides core bio-analytical and electronic measurement solutions to the communications, electronics, life sciences, and chemical analysis industries. The Company's operations include electronic measurement, bio-analytical measurement, semiconductor, and board testing.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Agilent Tech Inc have traded between a low of $61.13 and a high of $90.64 and closed yesterday at $75.17, which is 23% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.7%.

