Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Ag Mortgage Inve (NYSE:MITT)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Ag Mortgage Inve (NYSE:MITT) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $10.40 and $11.32 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Ag Mortgage Inve may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. The Company invests, acquires, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and financial assets and other real estate related securities. AG Mortgage Investment Trust serves customers in the State of New York.

Potential upside of 66.1% exists for Ag Mortgage Inve, based on a current level of $11.06 and analysts' average consensus price target of $18.38. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $15.56 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $15.60.

In the past 52 weeks, Ag Mortgage Inve share prices have been bracketed by a low of $10.17 and a high of $17.78 and closed yesterday at $11.06, 9% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 2%.

