Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $47.82 and $48.30 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Aflac Inc may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Over the past year, Aflac Inc has traded in a range of $47.51 to $57.18 and closed yesterday at $46.55, -2% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.6%.

Based on a current price of $46.55, Aflac Inc is currently 0.1% above its average consensus analyst price target of $46.50. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $52.30 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $52.84.

Aflac, Inc. is a general business holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental insurance to individuals in the United States and Japan. Aflac's products include accident and disability, cancer expense, short-term disability, sickness and hospital indemnity, hospital intensive care, and fixed-benefit dental plans.

