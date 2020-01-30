Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Affil Managers (NYSE:AMG)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Affil Managers (NYSE:AMG) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $79.48 and $80.21 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Affil Managers may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Affil Managers has overhead space with shares priced $79.48, or 62.0% below the average consensus analyst price target of $209.33. Affil Managers shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $84.31 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $86.21.

Over the past year, Affil Managers has traded in a range of $71.08 to $115.75 and closed yesterday at $79.48, 12% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.55% lower and 0.4% lower over the past week, respectively.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. is a global asset management company that invests in boutique investment management firms. The Company allows the firms in which it invests operational autonomy while providing assistance in strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Affil Managers and will alert subscribers who have AMG in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.