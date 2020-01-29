Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Aes Corp (NYSE:AES)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Aes Corp (NYSE:AES) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $20.15 and $20.21 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Aes Corp may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

The AES Corporation acquires, develops, owns, and operates generation plants and distribution businesses in several countries. The Company sells electricity under long term contracts and serves customers under its regulated utility businesses. AES also mines coal, turns seawater into drinking water, and develops alternative sources of energy.

Over the past year, Aes Corp has traded in a range of $14.60 to $20.71 and closed yesterday at $20.28, 39% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.7%.

Aes Corp (NYSE:AES) defies analysts with a current price ($20.28) 35.9% above its average consensus price target of $13.00. The stock should discover initial support at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $19.49 and subsequent support at its 200-day MA of $17.22.

