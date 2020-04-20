Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Aerie Pharmaceut (NASDAQ:AERI)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Aerie Pharmaceut (NASDAQ:AERI) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $14.74 and $15.19 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Aerie Pharmaceut may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Aerie Pharmaceut have traded between a low of $10.80 and a high of $44.13 and closed yesterday at $15.00, which is 39% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.7% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.3%.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company discovers, develops, and distributes pharmaceutical products for the treatment of glaucoma and other diseases of the eye. Aerie Pharmaceuticals serves customers worldwide.

There is potential upside of 448.7% for shares of Aerie Pharmaceut based on a current price of $15.00 and an average consensus analyst price target of $82.30. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $15.92 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $20.51.

