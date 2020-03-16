Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Aecom (NYSE:ACM)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Aecom (NYSE:ACM) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $31.22 and $33.44 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Aecom may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Potential upside of 20.9% exists for Aecom, based on a current level of $33.40 and analysts' average consensus price target of $40.38. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $40.08 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $46.51.

Over the past year, Aecom has traded in a range of $28.96 to $52.40 and closed yesterday at $33.40, 15% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.20% higher and 1.63% lower over the past week, respectively.

AECOM provides professional technical services to the United States government, state, local, and non-U.S. governments and agencies, and commercial customers. The Company's services include consulting, planning, architecture, engineering, construction management, project management, asset management, environmental services, and design-build services.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Aecom. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Aecom in search of a potential trend change.