Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Advance Auto Par (NYSE:AAP)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Advance Auto Par (NYSE:AAP) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $130.26 and $133.09 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Advance Auto Par may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

In the past 52 weeks, Advance Auto Par share prices have been bracketed by a low of $127.85 and a high of $182.56 and closed yesterday at $130.33, 2% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 1%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. is an automotive aftermarket parts provider that serves commercial and do-it-yourself customers, as well as independently owned operators. The Company operates stores in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands.

Based on a current price of $130.33, Advance Auto Par is currently 5.4% above its average consensus analyst price target of $123.28. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $144.12 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $152.25.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Advance Auto Par and will alert subscribers who have AAP in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.