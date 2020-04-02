Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $94.53 and $96.47 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Addus Homecare may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) is currently priced 42.5% above its average consensus analyst price target of $54.50. The stock should discover initial support at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $94.80 and subsequent support at its 200-day MA of $82.02.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Addus Homecare have traded between a low of $57.94 and a high of $101.22 and closed yesterday at $94.81, which is 64% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.6% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.6%.

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides a broad range of social and medical services in the home. The Company's services include personal care and assistance with activities of daily living, skilled nursing and rehabilitative therapies, and adult day care. Addus consumers are individuals with special needs who are at risk of hospitalization and institutionalization.

